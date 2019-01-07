Avaya (AVYA) and Franklin Wireless (FKWL) Financial Contrast

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) and Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Avaya alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Avaya and Franklin Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya 0 4 2 0 2.33 Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avaya presently has a consensus price target of $23.92, indicating a potential upside of 56.52%. Given Avaya’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avaya is more favorable than Franklin Wireless.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avaya and Franklin Wireless’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya $2.85 billion 0.59 $3.26 billion N/A N/A Franklin Wireless $30.07 million 0.84 -$2.09 million N/A N/A

Avaya has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Wireless.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avaya and Franklin Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya 114.49% 185.96% 44.72% Franklin Wireless -4.13% -8.43% -5.65%

Summary

Avaya beats Franklin Wireless on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. Its products include mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company's M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrums of applications. Its products are used to solve wireless connectivity challenges in various vertical markets, including video surveillance, digital signage, home security, oil and gas exploration, kiosks, fleet management, smart grid, vehicle diagnostics, telematics, and others. The company directly markets its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the United States, South America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.