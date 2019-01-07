Autoliv (ALV) PT Set at $60.00 by Barclays

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) has been given a $60.00 price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $89.00 target price on shares of Autoliv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.05.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $67.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.37.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 880.2% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

