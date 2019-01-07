Auto Trader Group (AUTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research note published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 424.92 ($5.55).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

LON AUTO opened at GBX 445.80 ($5.83) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 313 ($4.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 445 ($5.81).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.