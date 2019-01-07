Authorship (ATS) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Authorship has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Authorship token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. Authorship has a market capitalization of $79,848.00 and approximately $497.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.02205739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00155887 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00210252 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025043 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025003 BTC.

About Authorship

Authorship was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Authorship’s official website is authorship.com

Buying and Selling Authorship

Authorship can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Authorship should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Authorship using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

