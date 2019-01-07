Atlantica Yield (AY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AY. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

AY stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. Atlantica Yield has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $323.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.91 million. Atlantica Yield had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Yield will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $738,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

