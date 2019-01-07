Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Sandler O’Neill raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

ACBI opened at $17.60 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.39 million, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,115,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 787.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 94,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 731,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 230,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

