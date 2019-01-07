ASML Holding NV (ASML) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €201.78 ($234.63).

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America set a €223.00 ($259.30) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €199.00 ($231.40) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €221.00 ($256.98) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

ASML Company Profile

