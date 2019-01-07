Arsanis (ASNS) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arsanis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.83.
ASNS opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.78. Arsanis has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arsanis by 27.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 47,777 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Arsanis in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arsanis by 1,004.6% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 121,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.
About Arsanis
Arsanis, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia in mechanically ventilated patients.
