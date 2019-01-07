Arsanis (ASNS) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arsanis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.83.

ASNS opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.78. Arsanis has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arsanis by 27.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 47,777 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Arsanis in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arsanis by 1,004.6% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 121,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arsanis

Arsanis, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia in mechanically ventilated patients.

