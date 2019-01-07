Argus Reiterates Buy Rating for Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

Argus restated their buy rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLF. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.21.

NYSE HLF opened at $58.68 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 82.17% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 315.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1,979.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

