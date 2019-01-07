argenx SE – (ARGX) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,124 shares during the period. argenx comprises approximately 1.3% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in argenx were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 1.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 440,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of argenx by 22.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,094,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 18.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 182.2% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 673,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,790,000 after acquiring an additional 434,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.
ARGX traded up $3.55 on Monday, hitting $109.55. 224,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,447. argenx SE – has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $112.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 1.47.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.
