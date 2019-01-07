argenx SE – (ARGX) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,124 shares during the period. argenx comprises approximately 1.3% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in argenx were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 1.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 440,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of argenx by 22.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,094,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 18.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 182.2% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 673,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,790,000 after acquiring an additional 434,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

ARGX traded up $3.55 on Monday, hitting $109.55. 224,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,447. argenx SE – has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $112.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 1.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “argenx SE – (ARGX) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/argenx-se-argx-shares-sold-by-dorsey-wright-associates.html.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of argenx to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of argenx to $132.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.