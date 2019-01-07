AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Kadant Inc. (KAI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Kadant worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Kadant by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Kadant by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $80.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $904.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.44 and a 12-month high of $111.85.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Kadant had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $74,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, December 13th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Kadant Inc. (KAI)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/aqr-capital-management-llc-reduces-holdings-in-kadant-inc-kai.html.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.