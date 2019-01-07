AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 182.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 13.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 26.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,859,000 after buying an additional 198,500 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $248,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,624 shares in the company, valued at $15,784,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SUI opened at $99.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.16. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $323.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 3.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.11%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

