AQR Capital Management LLC Has $6.17 Million Stake in Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,652 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Perspecta worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Perspecta by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perspecta by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 382,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Perspecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Perspecta by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 58,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $18.15 on Monday. Perspecta Inc has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRSP shares. Loop Capital set a $19.00 price target on Perspecta and gave the company a “hold prsp” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Perspecta in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Perspecta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/aqr-capital-management-llc-has-6-17-million-stake-in-perspecta-inc-prsp.html.

Perspecta Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.