AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180,590 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Primoris Services worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Primoris Services by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRIM opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Primoris Services Corp has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $979.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $908.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

PRIM has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

