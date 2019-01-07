Aptiv PLC (APTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to announce sales of $3.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.59 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $3.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $14.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.31 billion to $14.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.01 billion to $15.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.94.

In other Aptiv news, insider Kevin P. Clark bought 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.43 per share, with a total value of $762,633.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 278,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,373,000 after acquiring an additional 98,350 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 867,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.57. 1,818,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,647. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

