AptarGroup (ATR) Lifted to “Hold” at Vertical Research

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Shares of ATR traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.13. 19,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,616. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $79.97 and a twelve month high of $112.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $665.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.54 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $2,623,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 3,866.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 59.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 99.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

