Apple Inc. (AAPL) is Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.6% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. HSBC cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.37 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

