Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $27.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Apollo Medical an industry rank of 100 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMEH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other news, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 221,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $3,889,027.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Warren Hosseinion sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $731,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,597 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,227. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Medical stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 928,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 2.73% of Apollo Medical worth $20,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMEH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.17. 443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,035. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $167.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, an integrated health care delivery and management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

