Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) Receives $46.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $48.00 price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $233,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph F. Puishys purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $269,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $559,560. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $141,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $162,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 217.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the second quarter worth $221,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $31.07 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $875.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $357.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.40 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

