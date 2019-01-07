AON (AON) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AON (NYSE:AON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aon’s shares have gained in a year’s time, outperforming its industry's growth in the same time frame. Its core business strengthening initiatives such as acquisitions and partnerships, efficient capital deployment and a strong cash flow position bode well for long-term growth. The company has been divesting non-core operations to streamline its business. However, the company’s rising level of debt continues to bother, which in turn, results in increased interest expenses weighing on the bottom line. Also, Aon’s geographically diversified operations are exposed to foreign currency fluctuations.”

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of AON and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AON from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $144.55 on Thursday. AON has a 52-week low of $133.41 and a 52-week high of $166.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. AON’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AON will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In other AON news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $312,712,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in AON by 13,414.7% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,527,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,856 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AON by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,618,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,855 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 56.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,574,000 after acquiring an additional 274,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in AON by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,442,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,297,462,000 after acquiring an additional 191,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.