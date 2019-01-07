ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) Receives $72.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANIP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $74.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $70.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.97 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 28.39%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.
See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.