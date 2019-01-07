Analyzing Sundance Energy Australia (SDCJF) & DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (DGRLY)

Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sundance Energy Australia and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A DELEK GRP LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 4.31, suggesting that its share price is 331% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia N/A N/A N/A DELEK GRP LTD/ADR 16.30% 4.21% 0.33%

Dividends

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Sundance Energy Australia does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $104.40 million 0.35 -$22.43 million N/A N/A DELEK GRP LTD/ADR $1.90 billion 0.93 $338.04 million N/A N/A

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Summary

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR beats Sundance Energy Australia on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

About DELEK GRP LTD/ADR

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, explores for and produces natural gas in Israel and internationally. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it imports, markets, and sells Mazda, Ford, and BMW vehicles, as well as accessories and spare parts in Israel. Further, the company provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, and jet fuel; black products comprising fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, greases, fuel oil, and fuel products to institutional and business customers, and other entities. Additionally, it offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services and retail products; and markets crystalline fructose for the food and beverage industry, as well as citric acid and citric acid salts primarily for the food, pharmaceuticals, and detergent industries. The company also engages in the design, construction, supervision, operation, and sale of water desalination facilities; design and supply of industrial evaporators, and industrial and municipal wastewater treatment systems, brine treatment, mine cooling systems, thermal energy storage systems, and snowmaking machines; and construction and operation of power plants. In addition, it engages in the construction and operation of EPC and turnkey desalination plants; and initiation, construction, and operation of sea water desalination facilities and projects using the build, operate, transfer method. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

