Analyzing Five9 (FIVN) and JMU Ltd- (JMU)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Five9 and JMU Ltd-‘s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $200.23 million 13.47 -$8.96 million ($0.17) -269.94 JMU Ltd- $88.74 million 0.07 -$161.89 million N/A N/A

Five9 has higher revenue and earnings than JMU Ltd-.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Five9 and JMU Ltd-, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 6 6 0 2.38 JMU Ltd- 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five9 currently has a consensus target price of $43.17, indicating a potential downside of 5.93%. Given Five9’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Five9 is more favorable than JMU Ltd-.

Volatility and Risk

Five9 has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JMU Ltd- has a beta of -1.6, indicating that its stock price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and JMU Ltd-‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -1.90% 0.88% 0.32% JMU Ltd- -216.40% -17.74% -10.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of JMU Ltd- shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of JMU Ltd- shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Five9 beats JMU Ltd- on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The company's solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. It has a strategic partnership with Fuze. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

JMU Ltd- Company Profile

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

