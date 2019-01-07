Analyzing CBAK Energy Technology (CBAK) & Arotech (ARTX)

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAK) and Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Arotech shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Arotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Arotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology -20.95% -1,532.05% -6.70% Arotech 5.72% 7.38% 4.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CBAK Energy Technology and Arotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Arotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBAK Energy Technology and Arotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology $58.38 million 0.21 -$21.46 million N/A N/A Arotech $98.72 million 0.71 $3.83 million $0.16 16.63

Arotech has higher revenue and earnings than CBAK Energy Technology.

Volatility & Risk

CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arotech has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arotech beats CBAK Energy Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

Arotech Company Profile

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel. This division offers simulators, systems engineering support, and software products for training vehicle operators to the United States military, government, municipalities, and private industry; weapon simulations used to train military pilots, weapon employment information used in air launched weapons, and part-task simulators to train aircrew; specialized use-of-force training simulators and systems for police, security personnel, and the military under the MILO Range trade name; and consulting and development support services under the Realtime Technologies trade name. Its Power Systems division provides electronics engineering and design, system integration, rapid prototyping, and vertically production services for military, aerospace, and industrial customers, including hybrid power generation systems, smart power subsystems for military vehicles and dismounted applications, and aircraft and missile systems support for weapons and communications technologies. This division also develops and sells rechargeable and primary batteries, and smart chargers to the military and medical markets, and to private defense industry under the Epsilor name. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and markets primary batteries, rechargeable batteries, and battery chargers for the military; and produces water-activated lifejacket lights for commercial aviation and marine applications under the Electric Fuel name. The company was formerly known as Electric Fuel Corporation and changed its name to Arotech Corporation in September 2003. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

