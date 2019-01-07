Analyzing Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) and Universal Insurance (UVE)

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) and Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Berkshire Hathaway and Universal Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hathaway 0 1 0 0 2.00 Universal Insurance 0 1 0 0 2.00

Berkshire Hathaway presently has a consensus price target of $210.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.58%. Universal Insurance has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.36%. Given Universal Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Insurance is more favorable than Berkshire Hathaway.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and Universal Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway 25.50% 6.20% 3.14% Universal Insurance 19.77% 33.17% 10.34%

Dividends

Universal Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Berkshire Hathaway does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and Universal Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway $242.14 billion 1.99 $44.94 billion $5.86 33.31 Universal Insurance $751.92 million 1.74 $106.93 million N/A N/A

Berkshire Hathaway has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Insurance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Berkshire Hathaway has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Insurance has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Universal Insurance beats Berkshire Hathaway on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. Its segments include Insurance, such as GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group, General Re Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group; Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC, which is engaged in the operation of the railroad system; Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which includes regulated electric and gas utility; Manufacturing, which includes manufacturers of various products, including industrial, consumer and building products; McLane Company, which is engaged in the wholesale distribution of groceries and non-food items; Service and retailing, which includes providers of various services, including fractional aircraft ownership programs, aviation pilot training and various retailing businesses, and Finance and financial products, which includes manufactured housing and related consumer financing, transportation equipment, manufacturing and leasing, and furniture leasing.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business. In addition, the company offers policy and claims administration, and reinsurance intermediary services, as well as operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeowners' policies. It provides its products through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

