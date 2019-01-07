Analyzing Archrock (AROC) & Western Gas Partners (WES)

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) and Archrock (NYSE:AROC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Get Western Gas Partners alerts:

Western Gas Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Archrock pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Western Gas Partners pays out 296.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Archrock pays out -265.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Gas Partners has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Western Gas Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Western Gas Partners and Archrock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Gas Partners 0 7 6 0 2.46 Archrock 0 1 5 0 2.83

Western Gas Partners presently has a consensus price target of $52.23, indicating a potential upside of 16.40%. Archrock has a consensus price target of $14.60, indicating a potential upside of 71.97%. Given Archrock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Archrock is more favorable than Western Gas Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Western Gas Partners has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archrock has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Western Gas Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Archrock shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Western Gas Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Archrock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Western Gas Partners and Archrock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Gas Partners 24.11% 12.78% 5.62% Archrock 6.32% 2.49% 0.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Gas Partners and Archrock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Gas Partners $2.25 billion 3.05 $567.48 million $1.30 34.52 Archrock $794.66 million 1.38 $18.95 million ($0.20) -42.45

Western Gas Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Archrock. Archrock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Gas Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Western Gas Partners beats Archrock on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Gas Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc. engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Gas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Gas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.