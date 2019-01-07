Analyzing 3D Systems (DDD) & Textmunication Holdgings (TXHD)

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares 3D Systems and Textmunication Holdgings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems -7.53% -5.12% -3.51% Textmunication Holdgings -28.37% N/A -50.09%

This table compares 3D Systems and Textmunication Holdgings’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems $646.07 million 1.82 -$66.19 million ($0.57) -18.07 Textmunication Holdgings $940,000.00 2.84 -$7.64 million N/A N/A

Textmunication Holdgings has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 3D Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 3D Systems and Textmunication Holdgings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems 2 7 1 0 1.90 Textmunication Holdgings 0 0 0 0 N/A

3D Systems presently has a consensus target price of $12.88, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given 3D Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than Textmunication Holdgings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of 3D Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of 3D Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

3D Systems has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textmunication Holdgings has a beta of -1.53, indicating that its share price is 253% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

3D Systems beats Textmunication Holdgings on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection. Further, it offers proprietary software and drivers that provide part review, part preparation, part placement, automated support building and placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand manufacturing solutions; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, and other industries through direct sales force, as well as partner channels and distributors. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

About Textmunication Holdgings

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

