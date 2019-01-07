Analyzing 180 Degree Capital (TURN) and PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) and PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

This table compares 180 Degree Capital and PennantPark Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital N/A N/A N/A PennantPark Investment 44.06% 8.36% 4.60%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 180 Degree Capital and PennantPark Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Degree Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A PennantPark Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50

PennantPark Investment has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.45%. Given PennantPark Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PennantPark Investment is more favorable than 180 Degree Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.5% of 180 Degree Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of PennantPark Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of 180 Degree Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PennantPark Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

180 Degree Capital has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennantPark Investment has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PennantPark Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. 180 Degree Capital does not pay a dividend. PennantPark Investment pays out 96.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 180 Degree Capital and PennantPark Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital $1.79 million 32.34 -$16.36 million N/A N/A PennantPark Investment $108.28 million 4.38 $47.71 million $0.75 9.16

PennantPark Investment has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital.

Summary

PennantPark Investment beats 180 Degree Capital on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail. It invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans. It seeks to invest in companies based in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million and $50 million in its portfolio companies. Its mezzanine loans, senior secured loans, and other investments in its portfolio companies are between $15 million and $50 million. The fund may also make non-control equity and debt investments.

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.