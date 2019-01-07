Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Alphabet (GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/3/2019 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/2/2019 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/27/2018 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/21/2018 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/13/2018 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/4/2018 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura.

11/19/2018 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

11/19/2018 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,070.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $720.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.68, for a total transaction of $217,411.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,041.00, for a total value of $83,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,410 shares of company stock valued at $94,794,342 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 2,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,994,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

