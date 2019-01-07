Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 7th (AXSM, BLKB, DYAI, GVDNY, HCLP, HEN3, IHG, LIN, MEGEF, NBEV)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 7th:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its positive rating reiterated by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Blackbaud Inc. is a leading cloud software company working for social causes. The company is benefiting from the growing clout of its Financial Edge NXT offering and expanding product portfolio. Further, Blackbaud expanded alliance with Microsoft with Integrated Cloud Initiative for Nonprofits, which bodes well. The company also launched the Nonprofit Resource Management, which is jointly-developed with Microsoft. Moreover, increasing investments on emerging trends like IoT, digital marketing and cloud-based platforms presents significant growth opportunity. Additionally, the company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters. However, high indebtedness and stiff competition add to the risk of investing in the company.”

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Dyadic International (OTCMKTS:DYAI). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) was downgraded by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from a buy rating to a hold rating. R. F. Lafferty currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Linde (ETR:LIN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a sell rating.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We reiterate our Overweight rating on SeaSpine and 12-month PT of $22. SPNE is a relatively small player (1% market share) in the spine market; however we think that its new product launches and an underappreciated, sizable orthobiologics business should help SPNE differentiate it from other spine companies of similar size. Given the size of the company and the inconsistent results post-spin, we think many investors have not been following the recent progress at the company. We believe SPNE will have to continue to execute and deliver on management’s expectation of exiting the year at high single digit or low double-digit growth to drive appreciation in the stock.””

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We characterize our estimates in our long-term DCF model as aggressive. We continue to believe the current share valuation already reflects the long-term growth opportunity. $83 DCF price target is based on continued high rates of revenue growth, improving operating margins, positive free cash flow beginning in 2018 and a 8.5% discount rate assumption. The Disclosure Section may be found on pages 3 – 4.Valuation Our DCF-based price target for TDOC shares is $83 in 12 months.””

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bank of America Corp initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME). Bank of America Corp issued a buy rating and a $17.10 price target on the stock.

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

