Analysts Set FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) Target Price at $63.25

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on FARO. BidaskClub lowered FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum set a $82.00 target price on FARO Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.46. The company had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,353. The company has a market cap of $703.06 million, a PE ratio of 143.28 and a beta of 1.66. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $70.20.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $99.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.53 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 52,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,728,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,248,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,728,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,248,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,229 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 313,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.