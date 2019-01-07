Analysts Set FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO) Target Price at $63.25

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.25.
A number of research firms recently commented on FARO. BidaskClub lowered FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum set a $82.00 target price on FARO Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
FARO stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.46. The company had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,353. The company has a market cap of $703.06 million, a PE ratio of 143.28 and a beta of 1.66. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $70.20.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 52,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,728,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,248,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,728,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,248,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,229 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 313,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.
