Analysts Set Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) Price Target at $7.75

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The stock has a market cap of $440.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $8.66.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $355.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.93 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 274,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 178,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 435,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

