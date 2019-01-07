Analysts Set $18.50 Target Price for Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB)

Shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Meridian Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $18.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Meridian Bancorp an industry rank of 106 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EBSB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

In other news, Director James G. Sartori sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 3,700 shares of company stock worth $59,551 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,353,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,015,000 after buying an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,353,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 101,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 26.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,937. The firm has a market cap of $802.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.39. Meridian Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 22.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

