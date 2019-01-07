Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) to Post $1.74 EPS

Equities analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.96%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

In related news, SVP Kimberly R. Scardino sold 11,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $955,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $4,096,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,386,356.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,824,194. 15.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,303,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $138,270,000 after buying an additional 165,048 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 109.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 657,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,469,000 after buying an additional 343,062 shares during the last quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $9,152,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 129.1% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 7,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,122,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,093,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

