Analysts Expect Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unity Biotechnology.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13).

UBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.27. 1,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,663. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.