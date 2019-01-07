Analysts Expect Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.14. Simply Good Foods posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 979.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Context Partners Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.84. 48,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.83. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

