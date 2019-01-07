Analysts Expect International Speedway Corp (ISCA) to Announce $0.70 EPS

International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. International Speedway’s rating score has declined by 28.8% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $40.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned International Speedway an industry rank of 90 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ISCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Pivotal Research cut International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd.

Shares of International Speedway stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. International Speedway has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.96.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. International Speedway had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 38.82%. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. International Speedway’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Speedway will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

International Speedway Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

