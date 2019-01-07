Analysts Expect CVS Health Corp (CVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) to announce $49.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.84 billion. CVS Health posted sales of $48.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $188.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.38 billion to $189.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $201.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $194.54 billion to $246.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.84 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.98.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Denton sold 25,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $2,015,990.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,292.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,907,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,612,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.94. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The stock has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.