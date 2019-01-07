Analysts Expect AxoGen, Inc (AXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) will post $24.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.50 million and the lowest is $24.00 million. AxoGen reported sales of $16.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $84.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.50 million to $85.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $115.00 million, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $115.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXGN shares. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on AxoGen from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

In related news, General Counsel Gregory Gene Freitag sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,500 in the last ninety days. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in AxoGen by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,585,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,412,000 after buying an additional 74,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AxoGen by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,585,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,412,000 after buying an additional 74,226 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AxoGen by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 66,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.66 million, a PE ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 0.49. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $56.85.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

