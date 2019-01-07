Analysts Expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) will report $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full-year sales of $6.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.76 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 15.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.10.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.20 per share, with a total value of $292,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 176,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,325.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 68,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 48,210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 131,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 131,614 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 475.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 88,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 55,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $72.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $62.96 and a 12 month high of $79.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.