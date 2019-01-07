Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 7th (AJG, ANTM, APEI, BAH, BRKR, CHRW, DEO, DFS, DNB, EQIX)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, January 7th:

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Escalating expenses are weighing on Arthur J. Gallagher’s margin expansion. A high debt level inducing increase in interest expenses concern. The company has witnessed its estimates move down by nearly 0.3% for 2019 in the last 60 days. Nonetheless, shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. The company’s inorganic growth story seems impressive with strategic buyouts. The pipeline remains strong with about $500 million of revenues. Arthur J. Gallagher is also focused on tapping opportunities in the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States. Moreover, it sets sights on enhancing productivity and quality as part of its value creation strategy. A solid performance is leading to sufficient cash flows and helps the company deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves.”

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Anthem’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. The company's prudent acquisitions, an improving top line and divestitures pave the way for long-term growth. A diverse product portfolio has also helped the company improve its underwriting results. The company’s strong capital position backs effective capital deployment via share buybacks and regular dividends. The company has seen its 2019 estimates move up 0.3% in the last 60 days. However, its declining membership continue to bother. Also, the company has been suffering from high benefit costs and selling, general and administrative expense.”

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “American Public Education’s earnings performance has been robust in the past few months, courtesy of affordable tuitions, online programs and strategic initiatives aimed at improving student success. However, volatility in enrollment and stringent regulations are hurting the growth prospects of the company. Also, the company expects lower net course registrations at APUS in the fourth quarter due to recent softness in registrations owing to students utilizing TA, as well as increased competition for quality civilian students, which are likely to negatively impact both the top and bottom lines. Shares of American Public Education have declined 34.7% in the past six months. Earnings estimates for 2019 have also remained unchanged over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ concern surrounding the stock.”

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Booz Allen Hamilton’s Vision 2020, the strategy aimed at achieving sustainable long-term growth, is progressing well as it is seeing significantly higher backlog growth, shift in talent to more technical expertise and a strong performance in the global commercial market. The company is also laboring hard in innovation areas such as Machine Intelligence and Directed Energy, thereby ensuring business development over the long haul. The stock has outperformed its industry in the past year. On the flip side, Booz Allen could see an escalation in capital expenditure due to higher investments in facilities, systems, infrastructure and technology. Seasonality continues to weigh on the company’s profitability. High debt may weigh on the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Following Bruker's solid third-quarter performance, we look forward to the company's Scientific Instruments segment that has been performing well driven by strong results from NANO and BEST groups. Improvement in gross and operating margins buoys optimism. The company is currently making good progress with its Project Accelerate high-growth, high-margin initiatives. Its strategic acquisition activity has also been encouraging, the recent one being purchase of majority interest in Hain Diagnostics. We are upbeat about Bruker’s focus on product development. Bruker recently rolled out timsTOF Pro dual TIMS Mass Spectrometer. On the flip side, a competitive landscape and macroeconomic woes persistently pose challenges to the company. Further, Bruker’s core BioSpin division faces fierce competition from companies offering magnetic resonance spectrometers. Overall, Bruker outperformed its industry in the past month.”

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “C.H. Robinson's efforts to reward its shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks are impressive. In December 2018, the company increased its quarterly dividend payout by 9% to 50 cents per share. Over the past five years, it has returned more than $2.8 billion to its shareholders through the above-mentioned investor-friendly initiatives. Also, upbeat freight demand and reduced tax rates proved favorable for the company. On the flip side, the company is struggling with high costs. Similar to the past few quarters, high operating expenses are expected to dent bottom-line growth in the fourth quarter of 2018. Apart from high purchased transportation costs, capital expenditures undertaken by the company are pressurizing the bottom line. Also, shares of the company have declined nearly 9% in a year's time.”

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Diageo's significant international presence exposes it to major currency risks. In fact, adverse currency fluctuations marred the company’s sales and operating profit in fiscal 2018 and are likely to significantly affect results in fiscal 2019. Additionally, cautious consumer spending and government regulations might weigh on the company's sales and hurt overall profitability. Higher taxes and macroeconomic headwinds also remain hurdles. However, the company outperformed the industry in the past three months driven by its acquisition strategy as well as strong earnings and sales performance. The company’s solid fundamentals, innovations and focus on expansion remain encouraging. Further, concentration on achieving growth via buyouts has been yielding results. The company has also been striving toward expanding its presence in emerging markets while focusing on high-margin products.”

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Discover Financial’s shares have lost in a year’s time, slightly narrower than its industry’s decline in the same time frame. The company has been incurring costs to compete with other credit card issuers. Escalating expenses due to higher employee compensation and benefits and increase in debt level are some concerns. However, it is well-poised for long-term growth on the back of a consistent rise in revenues. Its strong Direct Banking business has significantly supported the top line. The loan and Payment Services transaction dollar volume growth and card sales also look promising. The company's effective capital management also impresses.”

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Dun & Bradstreet operates in a highly fragmented and competitive market with low entry barriers. High debt continues to bother D&B’s performance as it may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its profile. Corporate budgets for information technology-related services are yet to expand sufficiently, which in turn continue to impact the outlook for business – information services companies like D&B. On the flip side, the company continues to hold a dominant position in risk management, credit ratings, sales and marketing, e-business and supply-management solutions. Acquisitions and partnerships have played an important role in D&B’s growth. The company's innovative product pipeline is a major positive. Shares of D&B have outperformed its industry in the past year.”

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Equinix have underperformed the real estate market over the past three months. Further, the trend in estimate revisions for 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. While Equinix plans to add more data centers to satisfy the rising demand for co-location and interconnection services, this requires huge capital outlays. Amid rising interest-rate environment, increasing debt obligations will affect operating results as interest expense would flare up. Also, consolidation in the telecommunications industry will likely result in low demand for co-location space, hindering the company’s growth. Nonetheless, amid higher demand from cloud users, Equinix’s commitment to expand its International Business Exchange (IBX) platform is commendable.”

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of E*TRADE have outperformed the industry over the past three months. While earnings estimate for fourth-quarter 2018 have remained stable lately, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s several restructuring measures and balance-sheet growth plans keep us encouraged. Also, E*TRADE’s focus on core operations and strategic initiatives will likely lead to an improved top-line performance. However, intense competition and rising costs can have an adverse impact on the company’s customer base and consequently on its profitability.”

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Fortune Brands' shares have underperformed the industry. The company reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter 2018 results. Weaker summer market demand and adverse impact of Hurricane Florence dampened revenues in the quarter. This along with rising costs and expenses impacted profitability. The company perceives that inflationary pressure, integration costs associated with the Fiberon acquisition, impact of bond financing and inefficiencies existing within Security operations will weigh over its near-term profitability. Notably, the company lowered its earnings view for 2018 from $3.62-$3.72 per share to $3.41-$3.49 per share. However, we believe that the company is poised to gain from its solid product portfolio, inorganic activities and shareholder-friendly policy in the long run. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates on the stock improved for 2019.”

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “General Motors is gaining from strong crossover & truck sales. The company’s capital allocation strategy, initiatives to make its vehicles more advanced, safer and fuel efficient and focus on technology development are benefiting it. Also, the company is raising investment in emerging markets to boost global sales. General Motors is undertaking several initiatives to make its vehicles more advanced, safer and fuel efficient. Weak used car pricing, increased launch-related costs and a challenging pricing environment are headwinds before it.”

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gentexaims at creating long-term growth, driven by product launches, improved product mix and unique technology platforms while executing operational discipline, designed around shareholder return. It pursues an aggressive capital-deployment strategy. Year to date, shares of Gentex underperformed the industry it belongs to. However, the company is witnessing a pricing pressure from automotive customers and competitors, which might impact its profit margin. Also, an uncertain light-vehicle production in key markets is a headwind for Gentex.”

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of GOL Linhas rallied more than 54% in 2018 against the industry's 22.3% decline. The company's focus on capacity discipline and revenue management is encouraging. Owing to this tailwind, passenger unit revenues expanded 8.2% in the first nine months of 2018. The carrier is constantly making efforts to reduce its debt levels. Efforts to modernize fleet also sound encouraging. Moreover, the rise in passenger revenues highlight the solid demand for air travel. However, similar to the past few quarters, high operating costs are likely to limit bottom-line growth in the final quarter of 2018. Despite the downtrend, the company expects fuel costs for 2018 to be R$2.9 per liter. Expenses on the labor front may also hurt the bottom line. The company's outlook for 2018 is also discouraging.”

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Huntington have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s fourth quarter 2018 earnings release. However, the company possesses a decent earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and in-line results in the remaining two. Rising loans and deposits, along with improved credit quality are tailwinds. Also, the company's strong liquidity position keeps it well poised to expand through strategic initiatives, which will support profitability over the long run. However, consistent rise in cost base continues to deter bottom-line growth. Also, unsustainable capital-deployment activities keep us apprehensive. Further, significant exposure to commerial loans remains a concern.”

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Hill-Rom outperformed its industry. The company's adjusted earnings increased 23% in the last reported quarter, marking it as the 13th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. Hill-Rom saw a solid increase in revenues on robust domestic growth, driven by a sturdy performance in Patient Support Systems and Front Line Care. The company is currently focusing on product innovation. For the full year, it has achieved more than $300 million as new product revenues. In 2019, the company expects to generate more than $400 million in new product revenue, exceeding its 2020 objective one year in advance. On the flip side, international revenues declined with a dip in sales in Asia-Pacific. Also, foreign exchange and a tough competitive landscape remain headwinds.”

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Host Hotels & Resorts recently announced the closing of the sale of its 33% stake in the European joint venture (JV) to its partners. Notably, the company is making concerted efforts to improve the portfolio quality through targeted dispositions and lowering its international and New York exposure. Further, its productivity improvement efforts and healthy balance sheet with ample liquidity augur well for long-term growth. However, elevated supply in some of the company’s key markets is expected to affect its pricing power. Moreover, dilutive impact on earnings from sale of assets and hike in interest rate adds to its woes. Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts have underperformed its industry, over the past three months. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions of 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company.”

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months, shares of IDACORP have outperformed its industry. IDACORP is gaining from constructive regulatory proceedings. The company has plans to invest substantially over the 2018-2022 time frame, in a bid to improve Idaho Power's core business, along with transmission and plant-expansion projects, which will allow the company to provide efficient services as well as expand its customer base. However, IDACORP operates under stringent regulatory environment and operation of its hydro-electric power generation units require licenses and the permitting process could involve a number of stringent conditions which may lead to significant capital expenditures. The rising operating cost is a matter of concern for the company.”

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “InterDigital’s global footprint, diversified portfolio and ability to penetrate in different markets are commendable. The acquisition of the patent licensing business of Technicolor is likely to provide InterDigital with an enhanced portfolio of video technologies while opening up new opportunities in the consumer electronics market. The company remains committed to pursue strategic acquisitions in order to drive its product portfolio and boost organic growth. It has a solid earnings history, beating estimates all through in the trailing four quarters. However, the stock has underperformed the industry on an average in the past year. The ongoing tensions between the United States and China due to trade restrictions imposed on the sale of communication equipment and technology solutions to Chinese firms are likely to hurt the overall performance. High R&D costs and integration risks also remain headwinds for the company.”

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Infinity reported earnings in third-quarter 2018 comparing favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss. Infinity's clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers for the evaluation of the IPI-549/Opdivo combination bodes well. The company plans to initiate the MARIO-275 phase II study in clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers to evaluate the effect of adding IPI-549 to Opdivo in checkpoint inhibitor-naive advanced urothelial cancer patients. Also, it remains focused on maintaining strong fiscal discipline and anticipates to have cash runway into the third quarter of 2020, thereby allowing it to generate safety and activity data on all four components of its phase I/Ib study of IPI-549. However, Infinity has no approved product in its portfolio at the moment, with only IPI-549 in the pipeline. This remains a concern.”

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Integer Holdings has outperformed its industry in terms of price in a year’s time. Integer Holdings continues to gain from its Cardio & Vascular product line. Strong demand across key areas like electrophysiology, structural heart and peripheral vascular is a major positive. Management is optimistic about the divestiture of its AS&O product line. A solid outlook for 2018 and expansion in operating margin buoy optimism as well. Integer Holdings also paid down its debt significantly in the last reported quarter. On the flip side, Integer Holdings’ Non-Medical segment continues to see market softness. Management expects segment sales to be flat year over year in the fourth quarter. Additionally, a lackluster guidance for the Cardiac/Neuromodulation’s fourth-quarter sales is discouraging. Contraction in gross margin adds to the woes. “

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Lennar have underperformed its industry in the past six months. Estimates have also been trending downward over the past two months, limiting the stock’s upside potential. The downside was primarily due to its weak 2019 guidance for gross margin and a deceleration in growth (in mid-single digits) in 2020. Again, rising land and labor costs are threatening margins as they limit homebuilders’ pricing power. Moreover, ongoing housing market headwinds have impacted the homebuilding industry performance as a whole. Nonetheless, Lennar remains well poised to gain from the diverse revenue mix, steady top-line performance, above-average order growth and improving SG&A leverage. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of revenues from home sales, contracted 70 bps the first nine months of 2018.”

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LKQ Corp’s global organic revenue growth from parts and services are likely to decline marginally in the fourth quarter. For 2018, the company anticipates organic revenue growth for Parts and services segment in the range of 4.5% to 5.0% compared with the prior guidance of 4.5-5.5%. High expenditure due to fluctuating prices of fuel, scrap metal and other commodities and product recall are adding to the company’s selling, general and administrative expenses, which will hurt its margins.”

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ManpowerGroup's bottom line is likely to get affected by the escalation in costs, which are related to investments in digital and restructuring activities. Staffing margin pressure is likely to weigh on the company’s Southern Europe segment. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the past year. Despite such negatives, ManpowerGroup continues to benefit from a strong staffing industry, leading to robust manufacturing and non-manufacturing activities and higher corporate spending post the tax reform. Acquisitions have been acting as another growth catalyst. The company’s significant investments in technology, to increase productivity and efficiency, are appreciable.”

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The completion of the strategic review has narrowed Momenta's focus on its biosimilar portfolio. Momenta will now advance only two late-stage biosimilar assets, M923, its wholly-owned proposed biosimilar to Humira and M710, its proposed biosimilar to Eylea. Momenta will also restructure its executive team and reduce its workforce by approximately 50%. The cost savings from the restructuring plan should enable the company to develop novel drug candidates for the treatment of rare, immune-mediated diseases. While the FDA approval of Glatopa 40 mg should relieve Momenta, competition has limited market share gains for the company as Mylan has already won the FDA’s approval for the same. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past twelve months.”

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Strong backlog and growth prospects across its segments have been driving MasTec’s performance. As of Sep 30, 2018, the company achieved a record 18-month backlog of $7.8 billion, reflecting an increase of 56.2% from the prior-year quarter end. Benefits from the tax reform, major expansion in 5G and FirstNet, fiber expansion, and strong pipeline business in the Oil & Gas segment continue to be major growth catalysts. Moreover, MasTec outperformed its industry over the past year. Earnings estimates have also been trending upward for the fourth quarter of 2018 over the past 30 days. However, project delays and ramp-up costs associated with the Communications segment due to wireless and wireline fiber initiatives in the second half of 2018 are cause of concern.”

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PepsiCo is witnessing strained margins for quite some time due to operating and commodity cost inflation, including higher transportation costs and stepped-up advertising expense. This trend is likely to continue, going ahead. Additionally, consumers’ awareness on health and wellness, alongside new taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages and growing regulatory pressures are affecting CSD sales, which has caused sluggishness in beverage category. However, PepsiCo's robust surprise trend has driven its outperformance compared with the industry in the past year. Earnings topped estimates in the last 11 quarters, while it delivered positive sales surprise in five of the last seven quarters. The improvement is mainly attributable to strong performances in international divisions, propelled by higher revenue growth in developing and emerging markets. Also, the company’s solid snacks division is boosting the performance.”

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Exposure to still low interest rates as well as to products like annuities and universal life guarantying low returns remains a woe. Escalating expenses continue to weigh on margin expansion. Shares of Prudential underperformed the industry in a year’s time. The consensus mark for 2019 too moved down in the last 60 days. Nonetheless, Prudential continues to gain from growth in asset-based businesses, improved margins in Group Insurance business and solid international operations. It is set to grow on its high performing asset management business, international operations and a deeper reach in the pension risk transfer market. Focus on Protection, Retirement and Investment Management businesses will consistently help Prudential lead the space. It expects 2019 bottom line between $12.50 and $13.00 and ROE between 12% and 13% in the near-to-intermediate term. A strong balance sheet and an efficient capital management are also tailwinds.”

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rowan is facing pressure on top line. Since 2016, total annual revenues have declined at a CAGR of nearly 30.4%. The trend continues through 2018, wherein the revenues have decreased by over 26% till date. Moreover, the company’s operating costs are also on the rise, which can hurt its bottom-line. Additionally, decreasing average dayrates and utilization of jackup and deepwater rigs continues to hurt Rowan. In the last reported quarter, the average dayrates of jackup and deepwater rigs plummeted nearly 25.6%, while average utilization of the company's rigs was 66% compared with 74% in the comparable quarter last year. This has also affected the company’s free cash flow. Given these headwinds, the company seems like a risky bet that ordinary investors should exit.”

Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Roche’s performance is being buoyed by strong sales of Ocrevus, Perjeta, Tecentriq and Alecensa which more than offset the decline from legacy drugs Rituxan, Avastin and Tarceva. In particular, MS drug Ocrevus continues to witness strong growth, driven by increased demand. Meanwhile, the company continues to progress with its pipeline as it looks to restructure its portfolio beyond oncology into MS and hemophilia among others. The Ignyta acquisition will further strengthen pipeline. Roche dominates the breast cancer space with strong demand for its HER2 franchise drugs. Roche is also looking to restructure its operations for better efficiency. Roche also focuses on innovative diagnostic solutions for the early detection and treatment of diseases. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past twelve months.”

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters. Also, the estimates have been going down lately ahead of the company's first-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings release. Slowdown in equity and debt issuances will continue to weigh on the company’s underwriting business. This is expected to hamper revenue growth to an extent. Although strategic acquisitions, lower tax rates, and persistent loan growth are expected to support growth, mounting expenses mainly due to higher compensation costs and bank loan loss provisions will likely hurt bottom-line growth to some extent.”

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, RBC Bearings has underperformed the industry and looks comparatively overvalued considering P/E multiples. Also, the company is struggling with rising costs of sales and operating expenses as well as facing supply chain headwinds in some aerospace plants. These adversities, if continued, might hurt the company's financials. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimates for the company's earnings have remained unchanged for fiscal 2019 and moved south for fiscal 2020.”

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates have remained stable ahead of the company's fourth quarter 2018 results. The company remains well positioned to gain from the rising rate environment and its initiatives to strengthen trading income. Moreover, its enhanced capital deployment plans indicate a strong balance sheet position. However, continuous rise in expenses remains a major concern and might hurt bottom-line growth. Also, the company's significant dependence on fee-based revenue streams makes us apprehensive.”

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “S&P Global remains vulnerable to proceedings, investigations and inquiries with respect to the ratings provided, leading to legal charges, damages or fines. Weak issuance in the U.S. and Asia is weighing on S&P Global’s Ratings revenue. The company operates in a highly competitive market of credit rating, research, investment and advisory services. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Despite such negatives, S&P Global continues to benefit from growing demand for business information services. Acquisitions acted as a key growth catalyst for S&P Global, helping it innovate, increase differentiated content and develop new products. Effective execution of management has resulted in significant amount of cash flow for the company.”

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SunTrust's shares have slightly underperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Also, earnings estimates have remained stable ahead of the company’s fourth quarter 2018 results. Higher interest rates, rise in loan demand, lower tax rates, strong asset quality and initiatives to control costs will continue to support the company’s profitability. Also, the company’s enhanced capital deployment plan reflects robust liquidity position. However, slowdown in mortgage business (due to lower originations) is expected to hurt revenue growth to some extent. Further, significant exposure to risky loans remains a major near-term concern.”

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Teladoc’s shares have outperformed the growth of its industry in the past year. With a number of acquisitions completed since its inception, the company expanded its distribution capabilities and broadened its service offering. The company is witnessing increase in revenues driven by rise membership and visits. Fast adoption of telehealth services in the healthcare sector places the company for long term growth. However, it has incurred significant losses since inception in 2002. Additionally, Teladoc has been unable to generate cash from operations and may struggle in the coming quarters too. Its high debt level caused a spike in interest expenses, which weighs on operating margins.”

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Waters’ top-line growth continues to be driven by strong momentum in the Governmental & Academic market. Further, the company’s position in China and the Americas continues to improve, which is acting as a tailwind. Moreover, the growth in the U.S. pharma market is a big positive. Waters remains optimistic about its strengthening growth initiatives which are likely to help it in gaining investors’ confidence in the near term as well as long haul. Notably, shares of Waters have outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, the sluggish performance of TA instruments remains an overhang. Further, weak European pharma market is a concern for the company’s business growth. Also, unfavorable foreign exchange fluctuations are headwinds.”

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Yandex is currently suffering from the deconsolidation impact of Yandex.Market which is affecting its top-line growth. Also, mounting investments across all the segments poses a serious threat to its profitability. Nevertheless, the company’s core search business remains the key growth driver. Yandex continues to experience increase in its share in the Russian search market. Additionally, the company’s solid momentum across Taxi, Classifieds and Experiments segments will continue to contribute well in the upcoming quarters. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, the management expects sluggishness in the company's Android search share which remains an overhang for the overall search revenues. Further, concentration of revenues is a major concern.”

