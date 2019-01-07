Analysts Anticipate Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) will post $13.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.37 billion and the lowest is $12.74 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $15.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $54.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.07 billion to $55.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $55.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.30 billion to $60.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.54.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,219. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $127.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 880,315 shares of company stock valued at $22,026,194 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 165.8% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

