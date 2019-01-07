Analysts Anticipate Axos Financial Inc (AX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) to report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.58. Axos Financial reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $102.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.61 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 17.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

AX stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

