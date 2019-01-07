Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Amicus Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.89 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.03.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.82% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $122,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

