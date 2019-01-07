Americas Silver (USAS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm presently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Americas Silver Corporation is a silver mining company. It primarily owns and operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Galena Mine Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Silver Corporation is based in TORONTO,ONTARIO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Americas Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

USAS stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Americas Silver stock. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,440 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC owned about 1.47% of Americas Silver worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and polymetallic mineral properties in the Americas. It principally owns 100% interests in the Nuestra SeÃ±ora silver-zinc-copper-lead mine, San Rafael silver-zinc-lead mine, and Zone 120 silver-copper exploration project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

