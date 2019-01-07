American National Insurance (ANAT) Holdings Reduced by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,271,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 696,951 shares during the period. American National Insurance comprises 40.8% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.42% of American National Insurance worth $1,434,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 746,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,493,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 746,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,493,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,351,000 after buying an additional 16,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 23.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,338,000 after buying an additional 81,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 12.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 384,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,648,000 after buying an additional 43,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American National Insurance stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.98. The company had a trading volume of 38,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,275. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.87. American National Insurance has a 1-year low of $112.89 and a 1-year high of $133.49.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

