American Campus Communities (ACC) & Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI) Head-To-Head Review

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) and Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

American Campus Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. American Campus Communities pays out 79.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap pays out 125.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Campus Communities has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.2% of American Campus Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of American Campus Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Campus Communities and Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Campus Communities 0 5 5 0 2.50 Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap 0 2 5 0 2.71

American Campus Communities currently has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.04%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a consensus target price of $24.86, indicating a potential upside of 18.42%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap is more favorable than American Campus Communities.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Campus Communities and Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Campus Communities $796.45 million 7.09 $69.03 million $2.31 17.83 Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap $105.57 million 11.29 $30.85 million $1.05 19.99

American Campus Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap. American Campus Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Campus Communities and Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Campus Communities 12.60% 3.25% 1.66% Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap 28.56% 9.41% 2.69%

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap beats American Campus Communities on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of September 30, 2018, American Campus Communities owned 168 student housing properties containing approximately 103,500 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 202 properties with approximately 131,900 beds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production; and other sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, and seismic retrofits and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.