AmberCoin (AMBER) 1-Day Volume Hits $0.00

AmberCoin (CURRENCY:AMBER) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. AmberCoin has a market capitalization of $160,860.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of AmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmberCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AmberCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AmberCoin alerts:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AmberCoin Profile

AmberCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2014. AmberCoin’s total supply is 43,699,481 coins. The official website for AmberCoin is ambercoin.info . AmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @AmberTradeLTD

AmberCoin Coin Trading

AmberCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmberCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmberCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmberCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmberCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.