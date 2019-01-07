Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,910. Amalgamated Bank has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $22.97.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

