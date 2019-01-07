Alteryx (AYX) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.68

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.68 and last traded at $67.50, with a volume of 897209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. DA Davidson set a $66.00 price target on shares of Alteryx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

Get Alteryx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.40 per share, with a total value of $4,266,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dean Stoecker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $1,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 194,855 shares of company stock worth $9,551,233 and sold 187,817 shares worth $9,852,236. 39.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alteryx (AYX) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.68” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/alteryx-ayx-sets-new-12-month-high-at-67-68.html.

About Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.